Aaron Donald fined more than $20,000 for roughing the passer

Getty Images

The Rams paid defensive tackle Aaron Donald many millions to show up for Week One. He’ll be giving up more than $20,000 of that amount as a result of one specific play in his return to action.

That’s a fair trade.

Per the NFL, Donald was fined $20,054 for roughing the passer during Monday night’s game at Oakland. Donald hit quarterback Derek Carr low while sacking him.

The penalty also wiped out Donald’s sack of Carr, leaving Donald with a stat line of only one tackle for the game. Still, his value often comes not from his production but from his presence. He disrupts the interior of the offensive line and he makes it easier for teammates to swarm to the ball due to the extra attention he receives.

Michael Brockers registered one sack during the game, but the Rams also intercepted Carr three times in the 33-13 win.