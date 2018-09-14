Aaron Rodgers doesn’t need to practice tomorrow to play

Getty Images

The bookies might be leaning against Aaron Rodgers playing this week, but Mike McCarthy is going to wait until tomorrow to decide.

And even if Rodgers doesn’t participate in tomorrow’s final practice before they play the Vikings, the Packers coach would have no problem playing his star quarterback.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rodgers may try to do something tomorrow, as his left knee is improving. The Packers don’t practice on Friday.

“Tomorrow’s practice will be a pretty big indicator,” McCarthy said. “So we’ll see how today goes, but nothing has changed. He’s clearly in the day-to-day. Hopefully he’ll be able to do work tomorrow.”

McCarthy then downplayed the need to participate in the Saturday workout, since the game plan is installed, and well, Rodgers is pretty good at the football.

“He could play with no reps,” McCarthy said. “We’ve established that point some time ago in his career. So I think it’s no different. You’d like to walk off the field Saturday and have your plan set, but this is the National Football League, things happen. Guys get sick on Saturday, too. that’s all part of our process where we work the practice-squad guys in and everything. So we’ll be ready for anything, but I know he wants to play. So we’ll see how it goes.”

McCarthy said earlier in the week it was “no layup” that Rodgers would play, after his dramatic return last week, leading a one-legged comeback from a 20-0 deficit to beat the Bears.

If he can’t play, the Packers will turn to DeShone Kizer, who had two turnovers in three possessions last week while Rodgers was being evaluated in the locker room.