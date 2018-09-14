Andrew Luck will play behind his 37th different OL combination

Getty Images

The Colts have worked on fixing their offensive line problems, well, forever it seems. But for one reason or another, they can’t seem to get any continuity up front.

With left tackle Anthony Castonzo ruled out for a second consecutive week with a hamstring injury, and right tackle J'Marcus Webb placed on injured reserve this week, the Colts will start their 37th different offensive line combination in front of Andrew Luck, according to Nat Newell of the Indianapolis Star.

Thirty-seventh?!

Luck will play his 72nd career game Sunday.

Joe Haeg started in Castonzo’s spot last week. Rookie Braden Smith and Le'Raven Clark are the other tackles on the roster.

“It’ll be a new combination, and that’s a combination we will have a lot of confidence in,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “This is why we went big on the offensive line in the draft.”