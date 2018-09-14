Andrew Luck will play behind his 37th different OL combination

Posted by Charean Williams on September 14, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
The Colts have worked on fixing their offensive line problems, well, forever it seems. But for one reason or another, they can’t seem to get any continuity up front.

With left tackle Anthony Castonzo ruled out for a second consecutive week with a hamstring injury, and right tackle J'Marcus Webb placed on injured reserve this week, the Colts will start their 37th different offensive line combination in front of Andrew Luck, according to Nat Newell of the Indianapolis Star.

Thirty-seventh?!

Luck will play his 72nd career game Sunday.

Joe Haeg started in Castonzo’s spot last week. Rookie Braden Smith and Le'Raven Clark are the other tackles on the roster.

“It’ll be a new combination, and that’s a combination we will have a lot of confidence in,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “This is why we went big on the offensive line in the draft.”

  1. I just posted this in comments below.

    ————————————–

    The Colts starting left side of O-Line has taken up two 1st round picks, Center makes it 3 first round picks.

    Costanzo – 1st Round
    Nelson – 1st Round
    Kelly – 1st Round
    Slauson – FA 6th Round (Jets)
    Haeg – 5th Round

    Braden Smith was a 2nd round pick that probably plays RT this week, and 2nd Round pick Mewhort looked decent, but couldn’t stay healthy (now gone).

    That is 5 picks in the 1st, and 2nd rounds since 2011, and 4 picks since 2014. So the Colts have tried to fix their O-Line issues, but just can’t seem to get the right mix.

