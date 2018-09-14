Anthony Castonzo out after “minor setback”

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be without his left tackle again this week.

Via Stephen Holder of The Athletic, the Colts have already ruled left tackle Anthony Castonzo out for this week’s game against Washington.

Colts coach Frank Reich said Castonzo had a “minor setback” in his recovery from a hamstring problem, but that it didn’t appear to be so serious that putting him on injured reserve is a consideration.

Castonzo began camp on the non-football injury list. He returned to practice and aggravated the problem shortly thereafter and didn’t play in the preseason.

Joe Haeg started in his place last week, moving over from his right tackle spot. J'Marcus Webb started at right tackle last week, but he’s on IR now, leaving the Colts scrambling a bit.

The Colts have also ruled defensive lineman Denico Autry, cornerback Chris Milton and offensive lineman Denzelle Good out for Sunday’s game.