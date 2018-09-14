Ben Roethlisberger back on practice field Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 14, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
AP

The wait for word about whether Aaron Rodgers will play this weekend may go down to the wire, but it doesn’t look like the same will be true in Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday in order to rest his bruised elbow, which may have created some doubt about his status even though he said he was “fine.” That doubt was all but extinguished on Friday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, that Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice as the team closed their week of preparations for the Chiefs. Tomlin didn’t offer any further comment and said the injury report would provide any other update on the quarterback’s status.

Whatever the designation, his return to action Friday seems like a pretty good sign that he’ll be playing against Kansas City. The outlook for cornerback Joe Haden and right guard David DeCastro is less clear after they missed practice this week.

8 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger back on practice field Friday

  1. As of week 1 Big Ben is the 25th ranked quarterback in TOTAL QBR. On a scale of 1-100 Big Ben snagged a 26. #1 was Ryan Fitzpatrick with a 95.6 and #34 was Nathan Perterman with a .9. There are more than 32 quarterbacks because for example the Bills played Peterman .9 and Josh Allen 33.9.
    Does anybody seriously think that Big Ben will outplay Patrick Mahomes — #5 with a 77.7 —- this week? It is times to rest the injured Big Ben and start Josh Dobbs or Mason Rudolph. How much wrose than 5 turnovers can they actually do?

  3. “… Does anybody seriously think that Big Ben will outplay Patrick Mahomes …”
    —————————
    The QBs are not facing each other on the field. They are not facing the same defense.
    I can’t see how it applies.

  4. Conner had a career game against a team that has won one game the last 3 years. Congrats.

    If Big Ben shows his age and starts to drop off this year, the Steelers are going to have a very long year without Bell

  7. “Does anybody seriously think that Big Ben will outplay Patrick Mahomes — #5 with a 77.7 —- this week? It is times to rest the injured Big Ben and start Josh Dobbs or Mason Rudolph. How much wrose than 5 turnovers can they actually do?”

    Big played in a rainstorm. Mahomes played in sunny LA. Taking one game and extrapolating the result is cherry picking at it’s best. Especially when you base it off a single stat. Ben was poor last week. His accuracy was off, there were bad snaps that he tried to do too much with and instead of falling on the ball and taking a sack, tried to do make a play and 2 of those resulted in fumbles. But lets be honest. The Chargers had 3 dropped deep balls in the 2nd quarter alone Sunday that would have resulted in at least 2 TDs. Mahomes had a 55% completion percentage with 2 of his TDs essentially being glorified handoffs. To compare the results of those 2 games and try and come up with a result for this game is silly based on surface level stats. Mahomes isn’t going to have a great game if his completion percentage is 55% and they rely on Hill for big plays, since the Steelers have historically kept him in check. It should be a fun, interesting game. I don’t expect the Chiefs to come out with a W. Their D is too suspect and the Steelers have too many playmakers on offense and defense.

  8. Chunk Life says:
    September 14, 2018 at 2:16 pm
    Serious question, who cares about TOTAL QBR?

    ——–

    Fans with QBs that cannot win actual games or championships…..that’s who

