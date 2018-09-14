Ben Roethlisberger back on practice field Friday

AP

The wait for word about whether Aaron Rodgers will play this weekend may go down to the wire, but it doesn’t look like the same will be true in Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday in order to rest his bruised elbow, which may have created some doubt about his status even though he said he was “fine.” That doubt was all but extinguished on Friday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, that Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice as the team closed their week of preparations for the Chiefs. Tomlin didn’t offer any further comment and said the injury report would provide any other update on the quarterback’s status.

Whatever the designation, his return to action Friday seems like a pretty good sign that he’ll be playing against Kansas City. The outlook for cornerback Joe Haden and right guard David DeCastro is less clear after they missed practice this week.