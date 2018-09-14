Big Ben questionable; Joe Haden and David DeCastro doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was back on the practice field Friday after sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday to rest his elbow.

That return wasn’t enough for the Steelers to say Roethlisberger will definitely be playing on Sunday. He has been listed as questionable for their matchup with the Chiefs, although the feeling around the team is that he’ll wind up in the lineup.

A couple of other starters are unlikely to join him. Cornerback Joe Haden and right guard David DeCastro have been listed as doubtful for Sunday. Haden hurt his hamstring against the Browns last week while DeCastron injured his hand. Neither player practiced at all this week.

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu is also doubtful while tight end Vance McDonald, defensive end Cam Heyward and cornerback Artie Burns are listed as questionable. Burns was limited in Friday’s practice while McDonald and Heyward were full participants.