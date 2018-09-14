Brent Grimes out, but Bucs may get some guys back

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will be without both their starting cornerbacks from last week, but the news on the injury front is actually better than it appeared earlier this week.

Cornerback Brent Grimes has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles because of a groin injury.

They were already without cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a shoulder injury.

The Bucs listed wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul questionable, after they returned to practice Thursday from their respective shoulder and knee issues.