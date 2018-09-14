Darren Sproles has a hamstring injury

Getty Images

When the Eagles face on Sunday a team with plenty of plenty offensive weapons, they may not have another one of their own.

Coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Friday that running back Darren Sproles injured a hamstring on Thursday. Pederson dubbed it a “slight” injury.

So will it keep him from playing Friday?

“We’re going to see after this practice,” Pederson said. “We’ll make all those determinations — who is out, questionable, all that – we’ll list those after practice today after we get through the day.”

Sproles missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL. In Week One, he had five carries for 10 yards and four catches for 22. If he can’t play, more reps and touches will go to the likes of Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement.