Darren Sproles won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles running back Darren Sproles hurt his hamstring in practice this week and head coach Doug Pederson said that the team would determine his status for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers after practice on Friday.

That determination has been made and it’s not a good one for those who hoped to see Sproles on the field in Tampa. Sproles has been ruled out along with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and quarterback Carson Wentz.

Sproles played 29 offensive snaps in the opener and that work will now go to Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood. Sproles also handled punt return duties and Pederson said at his press conference that Clement and wide receiver DeAndre Carter have practiced in that role.

Wide receiver Shelton Gibson is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He practiced in full on Friday after sitting out Thursday’s session.