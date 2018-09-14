David Johnson good to go for Sunday

Getty Images

Cardinals running back David Johnson fully participated in Friday’s practice and was not listed on the team’s status report. That means Arizona expects him to start Sunday against the Rams.

Johnson was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices because of a back issue.

Safety Budda Baker also returned to practice as a full participant and will play Sunday.

The Cardinals ruled out defensive tackle Olsen Pierre (toe) and offensive lineman Andre smith (elbow), neither of whom practiced this week.

Defensive end Markus Golden (knee), linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle) and tight end Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) are questionable.