David Onyemata fined $40,108 for two roughing penalties

Getty Images

The NFL has fined Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata $40,108 for two roughing the passer penalties, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

Onyemata made $39,375 in salary last week.

But Onyemata can get the fine reduced on appeal since it represents more than 25 percent of his weekly pay.

Referee John Parry penalized the Saints 15 yards for Onyemata putting his body weight on Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw an incompetion on the third-quarter play. Onyemata added a second 15-yard penalty in the fourth quarter on Fitzpatrick’s 36-yard touchdown pass to DeSean Jackson when he made helmet-to-helmet contact with the Bucs quarterback.

The league fined Onyemata $20,054 for each foul.

Onyemata earned a $12,154 fine last year for pulling players off the pile in a game against Green Bay.

He had no statistics on Sunday when he played 38 of 66 defensive snaps against the Bucs.