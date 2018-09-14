DeMarcus Lawrence fined for hit on Cam Newton

Getty Images

The league has fined Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for a roughing the passer penalty on Cam Newton. Lawrence will lose $20,054.

Referee Walt Anderson penalized Lawrence on a third-and-10 incompletion by Newton on the Panthers’ first drive. The Panthers used the new life to reach the Dallas 5-yard line before Christian McCaffrey fumbled, and Lawrence recovered.

Lawrence had seven tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and the recovered fumble in the Cowboys’ 16-8 loss to the Panthers.

Lawrence earned one fine last season, a $12,154 penalty for an illegal celebration.