Dolphins place Josh Sitton on injured reserve

Getty Images

Word on Friday morning was that Dolphins guard Josh Sitton would miss the rest of the season after tearing his rotator cuff in the season opener and the team made a roster move confirming that development later in the day.

The Dolphins announced that Sitton has been placed on injured reserve. They did not announce a corresponding move to fill Sitton’s roster spot.

Sitton became a free agent in March when the Bears passed on exercising their option on his contract and signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins shortly after the new league year began. Sitton joined running back Frank Gore and wide receiver Danny Amendola as “alpha dogs” that head coach Adam Gase believed would change the team’s culture for the better.

Sitton’s contributions on that front will come off the field for now. Ted Larsen is expected to take over at left guard.