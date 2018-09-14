Duron Harmon fined $26,739 for hit on DeAndre Hopkins

Getty Images

The Texans were stuck on their own 1-yard-line with less than a minute to go against the Patriots last Sunday when their long odds of coming back to tie the game got a boost from Patriots safety Duron Harmon.

Harmon was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a hit on Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, which gave the Texans 15 yards to work with in their ultimately futile attempt to get in the end zone. Harmon disagreed with the call after the game.

“I felt like it was a clean tackle. All honestly, I felt like it was shoulder. My shoulder hit his back,” Harmon said, via the Providence Journal. “You know what I’m saying? It’s a bang-bang play. We’ll see, but I feel like it was a clean tackle.”

The NFL disagreed with Harmon’s take. PFT confirmed with the league that the safety was fined $26,739 this week.