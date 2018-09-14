Eric Berry hasn’t practiced, listed as doubtful

Getty Images

It appears the Chiefs are going to continue to be without safety Eric Berry.

Via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Berry is listed as doubtful, making him unlikely to play Sunday against the Steelers.

He was at practice Friday but not participating. Berry hasn’t practiced since the middle of August, since developing heel pain.

After missing last year with a torn Achilles, they’re not going to rush him back, though they’ve said he’s making progress.

His absence is apparent, as the Chiefs secondary has been rebuilt, and not particularly well. They allowed 418 passing yards to the Chargers last week, and the Steelers have been known to be able to throw the ball.