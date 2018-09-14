Everson Griffen: I’m 100 percent, don’t know why I was on injury report

Getty Images

Defensive end Everson Griffen landed on the Vikings injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a toe injury.

Griffen wasn’t on Wednesday’s injury report and he said on Friday that it was a surprise for him to find out that the team had included him on the list of players dealing with ailments heading into Sunday’s game against the Packers.

“What are you talking about, toe?” Griffen said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “What toe? I don’t know why they listed that toe. I don’t know what they’re talking about. I’m 100 percent I’m healthy to go.”

Griffen was a full participant Friday and has no injury designation on the final injury report of the week. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is set to make his 2018 debut while center Pat Elflein remains out with ankle and shoulder injuries.