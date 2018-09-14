Free agent Dylan Donahue suspended 14 weeks

Getty Images

Dylan Donahue isn’t currently on an NFL roster after he was one of the Jets’ final cuts. If he does catch on with another team, he can’t play until Week 15.

Donahue has been suspended 14 weeks for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, ESPN reports.

Donahue entered two guilty pleas during the offseason in connection with two separate driving incidents. In May of 2017, Donahue hit an abandoned vehicle in Billings, Montana, while driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.137. In February of this year, Donahue pled guilty do driving while intoxicated in New Jersey after he drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and hit a bus.

A fifth-round draft pick last year, Donahue played in four games as a rookie but may have run out of chances in the NFL.