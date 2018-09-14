Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills defense’s struggles were overshadowed by the offense in Week One.

Predicting a loss for the Dolphins in Week Two.

Waiting for word on whether Patriots RB Rex Burkhead will play this week.

The Jets got some big special teams plays in Week One.

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley left Thursday’s game with an injury, but said he’s OK.

Troy Aikman took issue with a roughing the passer penalty called on a hit against Bengals QB Andy Dalton.

Expectations keep rising for Browns DE Myles Garrett.

TE Vance McDonald is set to return to the Steelers lineup.

Texans tight ends coach Tim Kelly will be on the opposite sideline from his brother Dennis this weekend.

Colts rookies share their thoughts on the regular season opener.

The Jaguars are talking about giving RB Corey Grant more to do.

Titans RB Derrick Henry wasn’t happy with his performance last weekend.

Broncos LB Von Miller will face Raiders T Kolton Miller for the first time.

The Chiefs hope familiarity breeds success in the secondary.

T Sam Tevi will make another start for the Chargers.

The Raiders defense remains a work in progress.

Cowboys K Brett Maher said he isn’t fazed by a missed field goal.

A pair of rookies impressed Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher.

Eagles WR Nelson Agholor will play in his hometown for the first time as an NFL player.

The Washington defense is preparing for a run of good quarterbacks.

LB Roquan Smith is in line for more playing time for the Bears.

Rookie RB Kerryon Johnson discussed his Lions debut.

The Packers’ rookie cornerbacks are earning trust.

S George Iloka is adjusting to a new role with the Vikings.

Injuries have created opportunities for others on the Vikings defense.

New Panthers signing Chris Clark could be on the offensive line this week.

OL Jermon Bushrod is happy to be back with the Saints.

The Buccaneers are represented on the list of Hall of Fame nominees.

Cardinals LB Haason Reddick said he will prove his doubters wrong.

Rams DT Aaron Donald expects more of himself moving forward.

The 49ers will get a chance to see LB Fred Warner alongside Reuben Foster soon.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton pointed out areas his unit needs to improve.