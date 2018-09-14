Joe Flacco: We have to keep our heads up

Getty Images

The Ravens looked unstoppable in Week One against the Bills, but things didn’t go as swimmingly for them in Cincinnati on Thursday night.

The Bengals jumped out to a 21-0 lead and a Ravens rally fell short in the second half when the Bengals sandwiched two field goals around a Joe Flacco fumble to finish off a 34-23 victory. Flacco, who was 32-of-55 for 376 yards and two touchdowns, said after the game that he liked that the Ravens “battled” after going down big in the early part of the game and focused on that when discussing the main takeaway from Thursday’s game.

“You have to keep your head up and believe what your building around here,” Flacco said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It wasn’t pretty and we didn’t come out with a win, but it’s a long season. We have to keep our heads up and be positive.”

Flacco’s fumble was his third turnover of the night and his two interceptions leave him with 25 in 20 career games against the Bengals. That’s the most he has against any opponent and they helped sink the Ravens just a few days after they opened the season in resounding fashion.