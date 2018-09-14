John Ross still struggling with the Bengals

Getty Images

The good news for Bengals wide receiver John Ross is that he’s been more productive this year than he was as a rookie last year. The bad news is, that’s not saying much.

Ross, whom the Bengals selected with the ninth overall pick in last year’s draft, got four passes thrown his way but managed just one catch for eight yards in last night’s win over the Ravens. He also ran the ball once, losing three yards.

Last week Ross had one catch, a three-yard touchdown. So on the season he’s been targeted six times, caught two passes, gained 11 yards, and carried one time for negative-three yards.

That’s just not what the Bengals were hoping for from Ross, whom they chose in large part because he set the NFL Scouting Combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash. A player with his speed should be breaking big plays, and Ross isn’t doing that.

Last year Ross didn’t catch a single pass, so you could argue that he’s making progress. But he still has a long way to go, and the Bengals, who are 2-0 without him, may decide that phasing him out of the offense is the way to go.