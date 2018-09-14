Kenny Stills says his activism through protests “is something I’m committed to forever”

Getty Images

While there are still a number of protests being staged during the national anthem attempting to bring awareness to matters of social injustice and police brutality, the numbers of players electing to kneel during the anthem has somewhat diminished this season.

Some players raise a fist, others have retreated to the locker room for the playing of the anthem, but just a few continue to kneel as their statement of protest.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills is one of those few and he doesn’t intend to stop anytime soon.

“We started the protest two years ago now — three years ago now — and we’re not going anywhere,” Stills said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. “It’s not going to change. Activism isn’t something you just kind of get involved in and then turn your back on it. Once your eyes are open to some of the things that are happening, you continue to work and try and grow and create change for the rest of your life, so this is something I’m committed to forever.

“It’s not about being the face or who gets the notoriety for it. It’s just what I care about outside of work and what I spend my time doing when I’m not here working for the Dolphins.”

Stills took up the protest started by Colin Kaepernick and has followed through with it ever since. While the numbers of players actively protesting during the anthem has lessened, the desires of the protest remain.

The NFL may have finally gotten a handle on the situation by no longer trying to get a handle on the situation. The issue has fallen into the background as the league and NFLPA have had discussions about finding an amenable solution to the protests. Meanwhile, Stills, teammate Albert Wilson and Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch remain the few who continue to sit or kneel during the anthem.

Per the report, Stills, Wilson and Dolphins cheerleaders went to the Miami Veterans Affairs Healthcare System and West Palm Beach Veterans Affairs Medical Center to spend time with sick South Florida veterans and honor those who fought for America on September 11.

“It is important to see and know that veterans understand what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” Stills said. “And know that we’re not against them and it’s never been about them. I think that’s really important and it means a lot to us.”

So while the number of players protesting has dwindled, Stills will continue to stand up by continuing to kneel down.