Leonard Fournette is questionable

The Jaguars have only one name on their game status report, but it’s a big one. They list running back Leonard Fournette as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Fournette did not practice all week, not even on a limited basis, putting his availability for Sunday’s game against the Patriots in serious jeopardy. He did not play last season when he missed practice all week.

Fournette called himself a “game-time decision” on Thursday.

He had nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 14 yards against the Giants, playing only 21 of 63 offensive snaps.