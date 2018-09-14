Le’Veon Bell still leery about workload

Non-Steelers Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell hasn’t said much publicly as his contract impasse with the team has reached Defcon 5 (or maybe it’s Defcon 1 . . . whichever is the bad one). He recently spoke privately to former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew. Based on Jones-Drew’s explanation of the conversation, it seems fairly obvious that Bell’s stance hasn’t changed much in the last week.

Specifically, Bell continues to be concerned about the possibility that, in what most likely will be his last year with the Steelers, Bell will be overused.

“[Bell] was happy for James Conner after that performance but that performance justifies why he’s not there right now,” Jones-Drew said on the Dave Dameshek Football Program earlier this week. “If you’re going to give James Conner 31 carries, imagine how many you’d give to Le’Veon Bell?”

Bell also told Jones-Drew that there’s nothing personal about an inherently business decision to stay away, avoiding excessive contact with a major payday looming.

“[Bell] said to me, ‘People think that I don’t like Pittsburgh, I don’t like James Conner, I don’t like these guys,'” Jones-Drew said. “He was like, ‘Yes, I was disappointed they went out and spoke about my contract,’ understandably so. He was like, ‘But I still want them to do well, they’re still guys that I work with and guys that I’ve put in this extra work with — blood, sweat and tears like I still want them to do well.'”

That last part is telling. “They’re still guys I work with.” This means that Bell indeed intends to return to work at some point. The only question is whether that comes before or after the Tuesday after Week 10, which represents his final deadline for showing up and playing this season.

Bell for now remains on track to give up $855,000 (gross not net) again this weekend in order to avoid the kind of workload that could result in the kind of injury that keeps him from cashing in. Under that analysis, he has no reason whatsoever to show up before the Tuesday after Week 10.

  1. His agent is cringing as he reads this. What team is going to break the bank for a running back that doesn’t want the workload of a big time back, yet wants to be paid like one? Ouch!
    I have a feeling LeVeon will be “clarifying” that statement soon.

  2. Good for him. I hope he finds his payday, although I seriously doubt it.
    I do believe RBs are being unfairly devauled when compared to their role on the field. There are some bums who don’t deserve big paydays, but Bell is a real dual threat and should be paid as one. It’s ridiculous that a second-string WR with 3 catches can get twice the money a 30-40 touch player like Bell gets.

  3. Yeah imagine expecting a guy they are paying $14M a year to actually carry the ball 31 times…… Just how many carries per game does Bell think $14M “entitles” the team to ask from him?

  4. Bell is right. The Steelers know that this is their final year with Bell and would have no hesitancy in overloading him. That’s the problem with the CBA as it relates to the franchise tender. The impact is mainly on running backs. The Steelers have zero incentive to protect Bell as a long term asset and they could depreciate the heck out of those legs and knees.

  5. Workload?

    At $850K/game, what do you expect, LB – – – that you’ll be carrying towels and Gatorade around for those who just came out for a breather?

  6. A guy who will avoid doing his job until he’s locked down guaranteed millions is most likely going to avoid doing his job because he’s now set for life and no longer needs to ball out.

    I get that he isn’t under contract, but he seems to want a guaranteed maximum snap count before signing up for $800,000-plus per game.

    Obviously he’s franchised, or will be if and when he signs, but it’s the equivalent of a contract year for his goals of hitting the market hard at the end of the season.

    Would he instead agree to a yardage count? Once he reaches 100 yards from scrimmage or two TDs, he can sit or stay in, his choice?

  7. Wants a raise while being less productive? I think this guy is overplaying his hand here but its his business so he can manage how he likes.

  9. Such primadonnas nowadays. Football is about winning games, not purposely overusing someone to damage them. Everyone’s job is on the line every game: Coaches, players, GMs, you name it. No one game plans around overusing a player because we know he won’t be here next year. It doesn’t make any sense. And FYY, MJD is the worst analyst on NFL network just a step above Peter Schrager.

  10. Bell is a smart guy and he knows the Steelers will run him into the ground and discard him like apiece of meat after the season. True he’s an expensive piece of meat but we all know RB’s have a short shelf life and he’s got one big pay day left in his career. And don’t dismiss the injury factor, he rips up a knee and he becomes worthless next year.

  11. Winners and team players say “hop on my back, i will carry you”
    Winners say “feed me the ball, i will get it done”

    Laveon Bell says “i dont want to work very hard, i dont want to be a leader, i dont want the ball all the time, i dont wang to risk injury like my other 52 teammates are doing”
    “But i want to be the highest paid RB in the game, and by a HUGE margin”

    What team would want to sign this selfish, ME first, cancerous player to their team?
    I think Mr. Bell is going to find himself in the company of Kaepernick and Eric Reid this offseason, and he only has himself to blame. Get him out of the league.

  14. Bottom line: he just doesn’t want to play real football. Views dollar signs over passion and legacy. The state of the union.

  15. It still comes down to money, and who can extract the most, OR keep the most.
    Or share the cap space.
    It is guys like Bell that is why I can’t take my kids to Pro Games any more. It is also why
    The next generation isn’t going to care as much as we do about Football, unless it is the round white one with black spots, that gets kicked into nets.

  19. He is disappointed they spoke about his contract? Maybe they are disappointed you are too greedy and selfish to be part of the team. The 20 million a season you want will never happen. Conner just showed as DeAngelo Williams did a couple years ago that it’s the team/scheme that makes you. Maybe they are disappointed when you get suspended for weed and miss games?

    Sign him, then trade him to Detroit.

  20. Well he has already missed 4 preseason and one regular season game. Never mind practices.

    That’s kind of cutting his workload down.

  22. I hope he stays away. Keyshawn him when he decides to return. It’s going to feel like we burned money in a pit anyway. Is week 10 before or after the trade deadline? I think he’s trying to double screw us. I dont really have much issue with him trying to get his money, but in a salary cap sport, if you’re trying to command that type of salary at that position (any really), then you are essentially saying that you care more about yourself than the teams’ ability to build around you and win championships. it starts to become impossible for teams to do. If that’s what it is, just own it, say it out loud, and go to a team that’s more interested in splash signings and superstar players, where winning is a secondary goal. his goal is to be credited as the guy who sets or resets the RB market. please explain how that’s not selfish.

  23. At the end of this is going to be his only big contract and the RB position gets abused in the NFL. He can’t force Steelers hand but if he can save some wear and tear all the better.

  24. So he wants to be paid like a workhorse and yet doesn’t want to be overused. I don’t think owners are going to be throwing big money at a guy with that attitude. He underestimates how much the owners love punishing guys like that

  25. I agree with Bell for the money, except you’re paid for your workload. There’s a reason why you’re a running back….Can’t complain for too many carry. I wish I could earn that kind of money for a once in a life time.

  28. I want $15 mil a season guaranteed for 4 years, but no more than 150 touches a year. That’s $100,000 per carry. Oh and I get to smoke weed.

    No risk there. He seems to forget next suspension is a year.

  30. I respect his decision. I just think it’s not a good advertisement for free agency. The guy will be 27 when he hits free agency – not a great selling point for a RB. And he sits out most of the previous season and gives up millions of dollars because he’s afraid he’ll be injured? How does a GM process that in terms of giving him a long-term deal with high guarantees? Just my opinion, but I think he’s highlighting how big an injury risk he might be, and almost prompting GM’s to wonder how injured he’s been (3 lower body injuries in 5 years). My advice to him would be play and ‘knock one out of the park’ to best sell yourself in 2019. But he’s taking the opposite approach. It’ll be interesting to see how this turns out when he hits the market next year.

  32. What frustrates me is the week by week mystery. Agree with him or not, K Mack was at least very clear where he stood, basically saying, “I’m not showing up without a new contract”. I think people are frustrated with Bell because he refuses to share his intentions with his team and his teammates. That’s what make this “holdout” different in my mind.

  33. Just imagine if the Steelers had actually split the workload between Bell and Blount instead of pissing off both by only using one and not the other.

    Probably would have cost the Pats a Superbowl and they wouldn’t be in this mess.

  34. Stop reminding us that it’s gross and not net pay. As if giving up $450,000 per week is any less insulting than $855k.

    Also, the Steelers obviously recognize that he’s an incredible talent because they’re willing to pay $5.1mil to make sure he doesn’t play for anyone else this year. That’d be a much more interesting storyline to talk about.. if he waits 10weeks and the Steelers don’t have confidence he won’t be a little b*tch when he plays, would they just pay him to sit on the bench.

  35. His agent (much like Jalen Ramsey’s agent) should be telling him “less is more” when it comes to running your mouth. No one is going to pay you more for doing less. Your team doesn’t believe anything you say now after your bait and switch move of telling them you will be in and then no showing. It says a lot that nearly your whole offensive line spoke out against you. We’ll ride with Connor there Bell. So pack your bags and go give another team that headache the size of your ego.

  36. afifthlombardiforthehaters says:
    September 14, 2018 at 8:27 am
    What’s really crazy is it would take me or any other blue-collar guy 10 to 12 years to make 855000.

    Stop whining and get to work.
    ==============================================
    He’s not any other blue-collar guy. He’s at the very top of his profession in a business that generates billions of dollars. Don’t compare yourself to him. If you walked out of your job to get more money somewhere else, Bell wouldn’t tell you to suck it up and do your job. This isn’t a communist state. We get paid for our talents .

  37. I don’t blame Bell. Teams, if they were lucky enough to get a guy like Bell, will run the crap out of them and then when it comes time to pay them… well, you know how it goes. He knows he’s not going to be playing for ten or fifteen years, especially the way the Steelers run him, so he wants what he’s worth NOW.

  38. Shocked at the hate for Bell. Take a look at DeMarco Murray, perfect example of what overuse does to a back’s chance to sign a long term contract. Went from MVP type player to out of the league. Shelf life of a NFL RB is the shortest of any position in all of sports. While it stinks for fans I’m sure, why risk a career ending injury for a team that isn’t committed to you long term. I know it won’ be the popular view on this thread, but it is a smart personal decision and you would think the Steelers would want what’s best for the players.

  40. Bell is an outstanding back and has some skills few other backs do in this league. However, do the Steelers NEED him to compete and win? Does any team NEED him to compete and win? Or can they still compete and win with a back maybe not as talented as him, and cheaper?

  41. Pittsburgh shouldn’t even waste the money on a partial use player. On the flip side, he should ride out the year instead of coming back later and possibly getting injured.

  42. I love Steeler fans.

    You say it’s the scheme that wins not the running back like they are plug and play. Will you be happy when Connor has 1500 yards and you finish 8-8?

    That scheme you speak of includes Bell knowing who to block on a blitz, and knowing where to be on a screen or shell route.

    Your QB’s best days are behind him. He can’t move. How many hits did he take last week against the Browns? Your offensive line is average. Ben was just throwing the ball up against the Browns.

    What do you think this team is going to look like against teams with good defenses?

    Hate away, but you won’t sniff the playoffs without Bell.

