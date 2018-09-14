Marcus Mariota, Blaine Gabbert both likely to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Titans expect to have rookie linebackers Rashaan Evans and Harold Landry in the lineup after they missed the opener with injuries, but the news isn’t as good on the offensive side of the ball.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said that the team is still going through the evaluation process with quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s elbow and that he expects both Mariota and Blaine Gabbert to play against the Texans on Sunday. It’s not clear how that would work as one would imagine Mariota will play if healthy and that the Titans would sit him if he isn’t, but we’ll find out Sunday.

Vrabel also said, via Terry McCormick of Titan Insider, that Mariota’s progress has been “stagnant” this week. Gabbert replaced Mariota during last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Whoever Tennessee has at quarterback is going to be playing behind a pair of backup tackles. Left tackle Taylor Lewan and right tackle Jack Conklin were both ruled out on Friday and matters have been further complicated this week by backup Dennis Kelly‘s illness. Kelly didn’t practice Thursday and wasn’t seen during the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media.