Marquise Goodwin not practicing Friday

Getty Images

The news doesn’t look good for 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin to play Sunday.

Goodwin is not in uniform and instead is working on a side field as the team begins practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Goodwin’s quadriceps injury kept him from practicing, even on a limited basis, on Wednesday and Thursday. The 49ers will put out a practice report and a game status report when they are done with their work today.

Rookie Dante Pettis, a second-round pick out of the University of Washington, is expected to start if Goodwin can’t play. Pettis made two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown last week.