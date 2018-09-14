Michael Johnson expected to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Getty Images

The Bengals moved to 2-0 on Thursday night, but their attempt to move to 3-0 will likely take place without the help of defensive end Michael Johnson.

Johnson left the game with a knee injury and the team’s website reports that he has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. The report goes on to say that Johnson will probably miss at least a couple of games while he recovers.

The Bengals are on the road for games against the Panthers and Falcons the next two weeks before returning home to play the Dolphins. Carlos Dunlap, Sam Hubbard, Jordan Willis and Carl Lawson will hold down the fort at defensive end as long as Johnson is out.

Center Billy Price also left Thursday night’s game and the team said he suffered a sprained ankle. There’s no word on his outlook, but he’ll have more than a week to get ready for Carolina.