Mychal Kendricks situation under review by the NFL

Getty Images

Even though linebacker Mychal Kendricks currently can practice with and play for his new team, the player’s status with the Seahawks is subject to change.

Kendricks’ recent guilty plea to federal insider trading charges could eventually result in his suspension by the league.

“The matter is under review,” the NFL told PFT via email on Thursday night regarding Kendricks. “He is currently permitted to sign and participate in activites including games.”

As explained in the aftermath of Kendricks’ public admission to insider trading, the league can’t utilize the Commissioner Exempt list because his crime didn’t involve violence. Given the procedures of the Personal Conduct Policy, he’ll be able to continue to practice and play until the league imposes discipline, and until his appeal is fully resolved. That could, as a practical matter, take at least several weeks.

The Browns abruptly cut Kendricks on the same day he issued a statement acknowledging the misconduct, even though the Browns likewise acknowledged that they were aware generally of the situation when signing him. The Browns claimed that they didn’t realize that Kendricks was something other than a victim in a broader scheme to use inside information to turn a stock profit.

The Seahawks, undeterred by Kendricks’ uncertain status, have opted to sign him to a contract. They’ll have the benefit of his services until the league says otherwise.