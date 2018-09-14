New rules aim to stop excessive drinking, table slamming at Bills’ tailgate

Getty Images

Tailgating before Bills games has gathered a reputation as a rowdy atmosphere, with fans getting drunk and slamming each other through tables. This year, there’s an effort to stop all that.

WGRZ reports that new rules to curb excessive drinking have been implemented, and Erie County Sheriff’s deputies will be on the lookout for people who are drunk and disorderly.

Within the new fan code of conduct is a ban on table slamming in the parking lots. Fans who engage in the activity risk being arrested and removed from the premises.

It is hard to imagine the parking lots outside a Bills game without drunk guys getting body slammed through tables at 9 in the morning, but all good things must come to an end. Bills tailgates will not be the same.