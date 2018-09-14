NFL fines Andre Branch for taunting Taylor Lewan

Getty Images

The NFL didn’t fine Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch for his hit on Taylor Lewan that left the Titans offensive tackle with a concussion. But they did dock him $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Branch taunted Lewan after the vicious hit, setting off a scuffle between the teams. Officials penalized three players — two from the Dolphins and one from the Titans — for taunting, though Branch did not receive a penalty.

Video footage appeared to show Branch yelling “body bag” on the sideline afterward.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he didn’t consider the hit illegal, but did think Branch targeted Lewan during the interception return.

Lewan, who remains in concussion protocol, will miss Sunday’s game.