NFL Network audience down from Week Two of 2017

As the viewing-window-by-viewing-window TV ratings become the NFL’s version of the Clarence Beeks crop report, the folks who are charged with making the crop report look as good as possible sometimes have to get creative.

For NFL Network, the challenge was this: With the audience for the Week Two Thursday night game down from 8.08 million for last year’s Texans-Bengals game to 7 million for this year’s Ravens-Bengals game, how could the 13.3-percent reduction be spun as a positive?

The answer was this: Compare Tuesday night’s actual numbers not to the same window from 2017 but to the average audience of the full seven-game NFLN-only Thursday night package. Under that metric, Thursday night’s game represented a 15-percent increase in total audience.

That’s fine, but here’s the reality. If/when an apples-to-apples comparison shows growth, the apples-to-apples comparison will be touted. When it doesn’t, they’ll move on to some other way to spin the numbers in the hopes that the media will repeat the claim without scratching the surface.