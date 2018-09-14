No Devonta Freeman at Falcons practice

Getty Images

The Falcons put two of their best defensive players on IR this week, but they might be without one of their top offensive players this week as well.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is not at practice today.

While the initial word on Freeman’s knee injury suffered in the opener was that it wasn’t major, he hasn’t practiced all week.

If he’s not able to go, that leaves Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith to handle the run game Sunday against the Panthers.

Coleman is more than capable, but after losing safety Keanu Neal for the season and linebacker Deion Jones for at least half of it, the Falcons have a number of obstacles to overcome.