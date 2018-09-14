Oddsmakers lean against Aaron Rodgers playing

Getty Images

The information droids that obsess over every nugget and detail of NFL news have still yet to discern, per sources or otherwise, whether Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play on Sunday despite a knee injury. At least one sports book currently has a strong lean.

BetDSI has Rodgers at minus-350 to miss Sunday’s game against the Vikings, and at plus-280 to suit up and perform with an impaired leg.

“This is no layup,” coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday regarding Rodgers’ chance of playing. “That’s why it’s a day-to-day situation.”

Rodgers doesn’t need to practice in order to play. If he plays, the question is whether he can play well enough to protect himself against a zealous and talented Vikings defense.

With Rodgers, the Packers can, and should, win the game. Without him, DeShone Kizer would likely see his record as a starter to match the 0-16 mark the Browns generated in his rookie year.