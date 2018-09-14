Olivier Vernon to miss another game

Getty Images

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur’s read on linebacker Olivier Vernon‘s condition turned out to be the wrong one.

Shurmur said earlier this week that Vernon would “be out there this week” after missing the season opener with an ankle injury, but Vernon did not take part in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Vernon sat out again on Friday and he’ll continue to be on the shelf when the Giants head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Shurmur announced on Friday that the Giants have ruled Vernon out again this week. While his initial comments about Vernon’s outlook were the opposite of how things played out, Shurmur also said that there hasn’t been a setback with the ankle.

Lorenzo Carter and Connor Barwin split time in place of Vernon in the Giants’ loss to the Jaguars and will presumably do the same this weekend.