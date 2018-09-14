Panthers rule out Trai Turner, Curtis Samuel and Damiere Byrd

Getty Images

The Panthers made it official on Friday that they will be without three of their starting offensive linemen against the Falcons this Sunday.

Left tackle Matt Kalil and right tackle Daryl Williams are on injured reserve and the team’s injury report for this weekend shows that right guard Trai Turner has been ruled out due to a concussion.

Head coach Ron Rivera declined to say how the team will fill out the offensive line against Atlanta. Taylor Moten started at left tackle last weekend with Williams on the right side until his injury, but the team added Chris Clark as a free agent this week so they could try a different alignment. Amini Silatolu would appear to be the likeliest choice at guard.

The Panthers also ruled out wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Damiere Byrd. Samuel had a procedure to deal with an irregular heartbeat before last week’s game and Byrd has a knee injury. Tight end Greg Olsen will also miss the game after hurting his foot against Dallas.