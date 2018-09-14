Questionable holding call helped Bengals nail down victory

Posted by Mike Florio on September 14, 2018, 1:13 PM EDT
As the Ravens tried to mount an unlikely comeback against the Bengals on Thursday night after landing in a 21-point hole twice in the first half, the margin had reduced to five — and the momentum favored the Ravens.

And so the play of the game arrived with 8:08 to play, the home team leading 28-23, and the Bengals facing third and two on their on 33. Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd, lined up in the right slot, ran a short crossing route. Ravens defensive back Tavon Young broke up the pass, putting Baltimore in position to try to take the lead with plenty of time left.

But wait. A yellow flag landed on the field. The officials called Young for holding.

And while Young indeed had a right hand on Boyd’s waist, Young didn’t impede Boyd’s ability to run across the field. Instead, Young’s hand simply was placed in a spot that would have been conducive to holding, if Young had used his hand to slow down Boyd.

Making the call even more questionable was the circumstance. Sure, a foul is supposed to always be a foul no matter the margin or remaining time. But flags often get nudged a little deeper in key moments, and in this specific case it would have given extra reason to not call a penalty.

The first down kept Cincinnati’s drive alive, chewing up clock and leading to a field goal that pushed the margin back to eight points, and in turn setting the stage for a last-gasp effort from the Ravens to potentially force overtime. Bengals defensive back Shawn Williams got to Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco before Flacco could uncork a throw that coach John Harbaugh said after the game could have resulted in a long touchdown, the Bengals recovered, and that was that.

  1. The NFL has been guiding the outcome of games with questionable late game penalties for years. The league’s eventual partnership or sponsorship with gaming corporations will only ad more suspicion to the motives of the referees.

  3. One “questionable” call is what helped? Really? It wasn’t the fact that the Bengals stopped the Ravens run game, had 4 sacks, 2 interceptions recovered 2 fumbles and forced Flacco to throw it 55 times?

    There was a questionable call on the Bengals pass interference call that set up a Ravens TD as well. Even Mike Pereira thought it was a bad call. Let’s not overlook the fact that the Bengals were called for more penalties.

    I think what really helped the Bengals out was the fact that in the first half they came out and curb-stomped the overhyped Ravens.

    All I hear about today is how the Ravens didn’t do this or didn’t do that. Maybe these “experts” need to admit they were wrong and say what the Bengals did do; beat the Ravens. Again.

  4. It was ticky tack.

    Equally ticky tack was the pass interference on Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick in the end zone (gently tugging the back of John Brown’s jersey) for a 30-yard penalty to set up the Ravens second TD at the end of the first half.

    I’d say the ticky tack PI in the end zone impacted the outcome more than the ticky tack hold.

  5. gilmore was flagged on this to help houston get their td late in the game

    they are phantom calls or refs look for things that are not there

    goodell wants points for ratings

