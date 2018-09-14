Randy Gregory doubtful, though he had limited practice

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory returned to practice Friday, but after limited work, the Cowboys list him as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Doctors diagnosed Gregory with a concussion during last week’s game at Carolina.

He played 15 defensive snaps and one on special teams before leaving. Gregory had no statistics.

The Cowboys ruled out center Travis Frederick (illness), safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) and defensive tackle Datone Jones (knee).

Joe Looney will continue to start in Frederick’s spot, and Kavon Frazier at free safety in place of Woods. Frazier (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday’s practice.