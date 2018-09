Getty Images

The NFL has suspended free agent linebacker Ahmad Brooks for six weeks, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The violation is undisclosed.

Brooks, 34, played 12 games with Green Bay last season and made 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups.

The Bengals made Brooks a third-round supplemental pick in 2006. He played two years in Cincinnati and eight with San Francisco before spending last season with Green Bay.