Report: Joe Mixon may need knee scope

Bengals running back Joe Mixon was able to return to Thursday night’s game after hurting his knee and his 84 yards helped the team move to 2-0, but he may not be able to take part in Cincinnati’s next game.

NFL Media reports that the Bengals fear Mixon needs to have arthroscopic surgery to repair the injury he suffered on Thursday night. Mixon is headed for a second opinion before deciding on any course of action, however.

Until that decision is made, there’s not going to be a clear idea of how long it will be until Mixon’s able to return to action. The Bengals are in Carolina and Atlanta the next two weeks before returning home for games with the Dolphins and Steelers.

Giovani Bernard, fourth-round pick Mark Walton and Tra Carson are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are also expected to be without defensive end Michael Johnson for the next few weeks. Johnson sprained his MCL in Thursday’s win.