Report: Joe Mixon will have surgery Saturday, miss at least two weeks

Bengals running back Joe Mixon will have arthroscopic knee surgery Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mixon is expected to miss at least two weeks after the cleanup procedure.

The Bengals, who beat the Ravens on Thursday night, play Carolina next week and then Atlanta in Week Four.

Cincinnati will have Giovani Bernard and Tra Carson to take Mixon’s snaps until he returns, with Mark Walton also on the active roster and rookie Quinton Flowers on the practice squad.

Mixon twice left the game with the knee issue Thursday but finished with 21 carries for 84 yards and a catch for 3 yards. He played 39 of 76 offensive snaps.