Report: Joey Bosa in a cast

The Chargers have said Joey Bosa is week to week with a left foot injury, but that the defensive end is not a candidate for injured reserve.

Bosa, though, is wearing a cast on his left foot, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bosa visited foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion this week.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday that Bosa isn’t likely to play next week either.

Bosa began the season as one of the favorites for defensive player of the year after making 12.5 sacks in 16 games last season.