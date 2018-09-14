Report: Josh Sitton to miss remainder of season

Getty Images

The Dolphins have practiced without left guard Josh Sitton for the last two days and it will reportedly be quite a while before he’ll be ready to play again.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Sitton will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the rotator cuff in his left shoulder. Sitton suffered the injury in the second half of Miami’s Week One win over the Titans.

Per the report, Sitton asked doctors about playing through the injury and was told that doing so would run the risk of increasing the damage to the point that surgery could not repair it. As a result, Sitton will have surgery now in hopes of continuing his career.

Ted Larsen has stepped in for Sitton at practice this week and it looks like he’ll be part of the starting lineup the rest of the way in Miami.