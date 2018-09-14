Seahawks cut Jermaine Grace to add Mychal Kendricks

AP

The Seahawks made official the signing of linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Friday.

With starting weakside linebacker K.J. Wright still rehabbing from arthroscopic surgery and Bobby Wagner missing Thursday’s practice with a groin injury, Kendricks is expected to play Monday night.

The Seahawks waived linebacker Jermaine Grace with an injury designation to make room for Kendricks’ arrival.

Grace, whom Seattle claimed off waivers from the Browns before the season opener, played six snaps on special teams against the Broncos last week.

Grace played in 11 games as a rookie for the Colts and Falcons last season, making three tackles.