Shawn Williams fined for hit on Andrew Luck that got him ejected

Bengals defensive back Shawn Williams thought he was playing within the rules when he hit Colts quarterback Andrew Luck on Sunday, but the NFL disagreed.

Williams was ejected for the hit to Luck’s head, and he’s also been fined $10,026. But he insisted he just wanted to make a tackle on Luck, who was running on the play.

“If you guys have any suggestions on what I can do to not get a flag and still do my job, then let me know,” Williams said. “I don’t know if they want you to know what Andrew Luck is going to do. I don’t know what he’s going to do. If it was up to me he should slide and give himself up earlier, but he didn’t.”

Williams is far from the first defensive player to complain about such a penalty, but the NFL has made it clear that the league is going to err on the side of protecting quarterbacks. And punishing the players who hit quarterbacks.