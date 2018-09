Getty Images

On Fridays, we devote plenty of PFT Live to getting you ready for the games to come. This Friday, our old friend Pat McAfee, host of the Pat McAfee Show 2.0, joined the program to rip through some of the games.

If you missed it: (1) shame on you; and (2) you’re in luck. The segment can be seen below.

We talk about several of Sunday’s games, with (for some reason) a periodic focus on punters and kickers.

For plenty of reasons, you should check it out.