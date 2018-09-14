Week Two injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Two of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Bengals and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Dolphins at Jets

LS John Denney (shoulder), DE William Hayes (finger) and WR DeVante Parker (finger) are listed as questionable for the Dolphins.

Jets S Marcus Maye (foot) is set to miss his second straight game. LB Josh Martin (concussion) is definitely out and S Doug Middleton (finger) is deemed questionable to play in the AFC East clash.

Browns at Saints

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) will be out of the lineup for the Saints. LB Christian Kirksey (shoulder, ankle) is listed as questionable.

DT Tyeler Davison (foot) is the only Saints player with an injury designation. He has been ruled out.

Chargers at Bills

The Chargers ruled out T Joe Barksdale (knee), DE Joey Bosa (foot) and CB Craig Mager (hamstring). WR Travis Benjamin (foot) is considered questionable.

CB Taron Johnson (shoulder) and DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring) will miss the game for the Bills. WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee) is listed as questionable.

Chiefs at Steelers

The Chiefs are set to play without S Eric Berry (heel) again this week after listing him as doubtful. LB Ben Niemann (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) is listed as questionable after returning to practice on Friday. CB Artie Burns (toe), DT Cameron Heyward (knee) and TE Vance McDonald (foot) are also questionable for Pittsburgh. DE Tyson Alualu (shoulder), G David DeCastro (hand) and CB Joe Haden (hamstring) are likely out after being listed as doubtful.

Colts at Washington

The Colts ruled out Denico Autry (ankle), T Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), T Denzelle Good (knee, wrist) and CB Chris Milton (concussion). S Clayton Geathers (knee), RB Marlon Mack (hamstring) and DT Grover Stewart (shoulder) drew questionable tags.

Washington S Troy Apke (hamstring) is out this weekend. WR Maurice Harris (concussion), T Morgan Moses (knee) and WR Paul Richardson (shoulder) were listed as questionable.

Eagles at Buccaneers

Eagles RB Darren Sproles (hamstring) got hurt in practice this week and will miss the game. WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and QB Carson Wentz (knee) remain out. WR Shelton Gibson (knee) is listed as questionable.

CB Brent Grimes (groin) and DT Vita Vea (calf) remain out for the Buccaneers. WR DeSean Jackson (shoulder, concussion) and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) were listed as questionable after returning to practice for the final two days of the week.

Panthers at Falcons

The Panthers will take on their NFC South rivals without WR Damiere Byrd (knee), TE Greg Olsen (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (medical illness) and G Trai Turner (concussion).

The Falcons won’t have RB Devonta Freeman (knee), WR Russell Gage (knee) or G Ben Garland (calf). CB Isaiah Oliver (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Texans at Titans

CB Kayvon Webster (Achilles) is the only Texans player ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game. CB Johnson Bademosi (knee), LB Jadeveon Clowney (back, elbow), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), DE Christian Covington (thigh, knee), LB Duke Ejiofor (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), and WR DeAndre Hopkins (foot) are all listed as questionable.

QB Marcus Mariota (right elbow) is questionable for the Titans and head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday that he expects Mariota and Blaine Gabbert to play this weekend. T Jack Conklin (knee), T Taylor Lewan (concussion) and S Kendrick Lewis (foot) are definitely out. T Dennis Kelly (illness), LB Harold Landry (ankle), LB Derrick Morgan (knee) and TE Luke Stocker (calf) join Mariota with questionable tags.

Vikings at Packers

C Pat Elflein (ankle, shoulder) is out again for the Vikings, but they are otherwise healthy.

The Packers will wait to make a call on QB Aaron Rodgers (knee), who is listed as questionable along with WR Davante Adams (shoulder) and LB Oren Burks (shoulder). S Josh Jones (ankle) has been ruled out.

Cardinals at Rams

Cardinals DE Markus Golden (knee) may make his 2018 debut after being listed as questionable. DT Olsen Pierre (toe) and T Andre Smith (elbow) have been ruled out while TE Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) and LB Haason Reddick (ankle) are also listed as questionable.

The Rams ruled out WR Mike Thomas (hip) and listed LB Mark Barron (ankle) as doubtful to play.

Lions at 49ers

DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) said Friday that he’s “optimistic” about his chances of playing after joining RB LeGarrette Blount (shoulder) in the questionable column for the Lions. T Andrew Donnal (knee) and G T.J. Lang (back) have been ruled out, however.

The 49ers will play without G Joshua Garnett (toe), WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep) and C Erik Magnuson (hamstring). They’ll wait to make calls on S Adrian Colbert (hamstring), G Mike Person (foot) and LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring) after listing them as questionable.

Patriots at Jaguars

The Patriots listed four players — RB Rex Burkhead (concussion), T Marcus Cannon (calf), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), RB Sony Michel (knee) — as questionable for their trip to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have just one questionable player, but RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is an important one and he did not practice at all this week.

Raiders at Broncos

DT P.J. Hall (ankle) will be missing from the Raiders defensive line. WR Dwayne Harris (foot), G Gabe Jackson (pectoral) and RB DeAndre Washington (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Broncos have no players with injury designations this weekend.

Giants at Cowboys

LB Olivier Vernon (ankle) will miss a second straight Giants game. LB Tae Davis (hamstring) may play after being listed as questionable.

The Cowboys ruled out C Travis Frederick (illness), DT Datone Jones (knee) and S Xavier Woods (hamstring). DE Randy Gregory (concussion) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.