William Hayes not fined for hit on Marcus Mariota

The NFL reportedly told Titans coach Mike Vrabel that officials should have penalized Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes for his hit on Marcus Mariota. But the league did not fine Hayes for the hit, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Mariota lost feeling in his throwing arm on a low hit by Hayes as the Titans quarterback was carrying out a run/pass option that resulted in a handoff to Derrick Henry.

The Titans expressed frustration at Hayes’ hit as well as Andre Branch‘s on tackle Taylor Lewan. Lewan will not play this week as he remains in concussion protocol.

The league fined Branch $10,026, not for his hit on Lewan but for taunting afterward.