Yannick Ngakoue, Ereck Flowers fined for Week One infractions

Getty Images

One look at the picture accompanying this post is probably enough to understand why Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue received a fine from the league this week.

Ngakoue was penalized for grabbing Giants rookie running back Yannick Ngakoue’s facemask and holding on long enough to make it seem like Barkley’s head might pop right off at the end of a run in last Sunday’s win. PFT has confirmed with the league that Ngakoue has has been fined $10,026 for the infraction.

That’s the same amount that his teammate Cam Robinson was fined for unnecessary roughness. Robinson engaged in some extracurricular pushing and shoving during the game and drew a flag for the indiscretion.

Per multiple reports, Giants right tackle Ereck Flowers also drew a $10,026 fine for the tripping penalty he received early in the game. Flowers was beaten by Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell and kicked his foot out in an attempt to stop Campbell from pasting Eli Manning. Flowers later said he was unaware that the 6’8″, 300-pound Campbell, who is in his 11th NFL season, used power more than speed when going after quarterbacks.