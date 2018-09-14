Ziggy Ansah “optimistic” he’ll play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Lions didn’t have defensive end Ziggy Ansah for most of their season-opening loss to the Jets because of a shoulder injury, but they hope to have him against the 49ers this weekend.

Ansah was limited in practice all week and given a questionable tag on the team’s final injury report of the week. He said Friday that he is “optimistic” that he’ll land on the right side of that game-time decision.

“This is not the first time,” Ansah said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve matured, I’ve grown so I know how to deal with it and I’m just glad that it’s nothing crazy.”

There’s no optimism for right guard T.J. Lang. He’s been ruled out with a back injury while running back LeGarrette Blount is questionable after moving from limited to full in practice on Friday.