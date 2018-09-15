15 pounds lighter, Vita Vea could return to practice soon

AP

Despite a big road win to start the season, the Buccaneers nevertheless gave up 40 points in the first game of the season. The team’s still-porous defense could be getting a bit of a boost.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Vita Vea could return to practice this week. Still, coach Dirk Koetter said Friday night on the Buccaneers Radio Network it could take some time for the rookie to get up to speed on the fly.

“In Vita’s case, because he has missed so much practice, it’ll be challenging for him to get back into the football mode,” Koetter said.

The good news is that, during Vea’s absence, he has managed to get himself in better shape.

“Vita’s lost something like 15 pounds,” Koetter said. “Conditioning in the pool, on the stationary bike. He’s working out like a maniac.”

The weight loss was among one of the team’s goals for Vea, who drew praise during offseason workouts for his feats of strength. He injured a calf muscle in the first padded practice of training camp. The injury initially wasn’t believed to be serious. Nearly two months later, here we are.