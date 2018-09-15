Aaron Rodgers returns to practice

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice today for the first time since his Week One knee injury, increasing his chances of playing tomorrow against the Vikings.

Rodgers was on the practice field, according to multiple reports, and that would indicate that he should be good to go. The Packers have indicated that they’ll see how he feels tomorrow before making a final decision.

The Packers use a different practice schedule than most NFL teams and do a fuller practice on Saturdays, so Rodgers was able to get in a good amount of work today.

After shaking off his injury and leading the Packers to a come-from-behind victory over the Bears last week, Rodgers said there was no doubt in his mind that he would play against the Vikings. There’s been some doubt in other people’s minds, but today’s news would seem to suggest that Rodgers is likely to play tomorrow.